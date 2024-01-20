Great Osobor's 20 points power No. 16 Utah State past Fresno State 83-62
LOGAN, Utah — Great Osobor tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead no. 16 Utah State to a 83-62 victory over Fresno State on Saturday.
Ian Martinez chipped in 14 points to help the Aggies (17-2, 5-1 Mountain West) bounce back from a 99-86 loss at New Mexico on Tuesday. Josh Uduje added 12 points and Darius Brown II tallied 11. Utah State shot 55% from the field and outrebounded Fresno State 40-25.
Isaiah Pope led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Donavan Yap Jr. had 12 points and Eduardo Andre added 11. Isaiah Hill chipped in a game-high 10 assists. Fresno State (8-10, 1-4) lost for the sixth time in eight games after giving up 18 points off 13 turnovers.
Osobor went 7-of-7 from the field and tallied 18 points in the first half.
Three of his baskets helped fuel an 18-6 run that gave Utah State a double-digit lead late in the first half. Fresno State had tied the game with four straight baskets punctuated by Yap’s tying layup. Martinez answered with a four-point play to ignite the run. Osobor kept things going with his three baskets, culminating in a 3-point play that put the Aggies up 32-20.
Trailing by 13 at halftime, Fresno State opened the second half with a 10-1 run fueled by back-to-back baskets from Pope. Yap capped the run with a corner three that trimmed Utah State’s lead to 41-37. The Aggies opened the door for a rally by missing seven of nine shots and committing four turnovers in a six-minute stretch.
The Bulldogs were unable to draw closer. Isaac Johnson hit a pair of free throws and Martinez followed with a layup to stretch Utah State’s lead to 49-39. From there, the Aggies maintained a double-digit advantage over the final 10 minutes. Brown scored three baskets during a 10-0 run to put Utah State up 73-51 with 3:52 left.
BIG PICTURE
Fresno State lost to an AP Top 25 opponent for the third time this season. The Bulldogs dropped all three games by double-digit margins.
Utah State overcame some early second-half sloppiness on offense to remain undefeated at home this season. The Aggies improved to 15-1 when scoring at least 70 points this season.
UP NEXT
Fresno State: Hosts Boise State on Tuesday night.
Utah State: Visits Boise State on Saturday.