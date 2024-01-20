Great Osobor's 20 points power No. 16 Utah State past Fresno State 83-62

LOGAN, Utah — Great Osobor tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead no. 16 Utah State to a 83-62 victory over Fresno State on Saturday.

Ian Martinez chipped in 14 points to help the Aggies (17-2, 5-1 Mountain West) bounce back from a 99-86 loss at New Mexico on Tuesday. Josh Uduje added 12 points and Darius Brown II tallied 11. Utah State shot 55% from the field and outrebounded Fresno State 40-25.

Isaiah Pope led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Donavan Yap Jr. had 12 points and Eduardo Andre added 11. Isaiah Hill chipped in a game-high 10 assists. Fresno State (8-10, 1-4) lost for the sixth time in eight games after giving up 18 points off 13 turnovers.

Osobor went 7-of-7 from the field and tallied 18 points in the first half.

Three of his baskets helped fuel an 18-6 run that gave Utah State a double-digit lead late in the first half. Fresno State had tied the game with four straight baskets punctuated by Yap’s tying layup. Martinez answered with a four-point play to ignite the run. Osobor kept things going with his three baskets, culminating in a 3-point play that put the Aggies up 32-20.

Trailing by 13 at halftime, Fresno State opened the second half with a 10-1 run fueled by back-to-back baskets from Pope. Yap capped the run with a corner three that trimmed Utah State’s lead to 41-37. The Aggies opened the door for a rally by missing seven of nine shots and committing four turnovers in a six-minute stretch.

The Bulldogs were unable to draw closer. Isaac Johnson hit a pair of free throws and Martinez followed with a layup to stretch Utah State’s lead to 49-39. From there, the Aggies maintained a double-digit advantage over the final 10 minutes. Brown scored three baskets during a 10-0 run to put Utah State up 73-51 with 3:52 left.

Utah State guard Darius Brown II drives to the basket as Fresno State center Eduardo Andre (35) and guard Isaiah Hill (3) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Logan, Utah. Credit: AP/Eli Lucero

BIG PICTURE

Fresno State lost to an AP Top 25 opponent for the third time this season. The Bulldogs dropped all three games by double-digit margins.

Utah State overcame some early second-half sloppiness on offense to remain undefeated at home this season. The Aggies improved to 15-1 when scoring at least 70 points this season.

UP NEXT

Utah State guard Javon Jackson drives to the basket as Fresno State guard Xavier DuSell, left, and guard Donavan Yap Jr. defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Logan, Utah. Credit: AP/Eli Lucero

Fresno State: Hosts Boise State on Tuesday night.

Utah State: Visits Boise State on Saturday.