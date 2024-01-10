SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Cook scores 28 to help LSU fend off Vanderbilt 77-69

By The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. — Jalen Cook scored a season-high 28 points to help LSU fend off Vanderbilt 77-69 on Tuesday night.

Cook made 10 of 19 shots but just 1 of 7 from 3-point range for the Tigers (10-5, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), who have won four in a row. He made all seven of his free throws. Jordan Wright had 15 points, while Mike Williams III scored 10 with eight rebounds.

Ezra Manjon finished with 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting to lead the Commodores (5-10, 0-2). Tyrin Lawrence and Ven-Allen Lubin both scored 11 with Lawrence snagging six rebounds. Jason Rivera-Torres and Evan Taylor added 10 points each off the bench.

Manjon had a layup to pull Vanderbilt even at 28 with 2:12 left before halftime. Wright made two free throws 29 seconds later and LSU took a two-point lead into intermission after both teams went scoreless over the final 1:43.

Cook and Wright combined to score nine in an 11-4 run to open the second half and LSU pushed its advantage to nine. Cook and Williams had back-to-back three-point plays and the Tigers led 49-34 with 14:10 left to play.

LSU was still leading by 15 with seven minutes to go, but Rivera-Torres and Tasos Kamateros sank 3-pointers in a 10-2 run to get Vanderbilt within 67-61 with 3:33 remaining. The Tigers hit 6 of 8 free throws over the next 1:38 to get their lead back to 10. Cook had a three-point play and two free throws from there to preserve the victory.

LSU snapped a 13-game SEC losing streak on the road with a 68-53 victory over Texas A&M last time out.

Vanderbilt, which leads the all-time series with the Tigers 65-58, lost its SEC opener 78-75 to Alabama. The Commodores are 20-37 all-time in Baton Rouge.

UP NEXT

LSU: The Tigers travel to play Auburn on Saturday.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores travel to play Mississippi on Saturday.

