Broome has 30 points and 15 rebounds in Auburn's 74-57 win over Virginia Tech

AUBURN, Ala. — Johni Broome scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Auburn beat Virginia Tech 74-57 on Wednesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge for the Tigers' fifth straight win.

Broome was 11-of-19 shooting and made 8 of 13 free throws, coming up two points shy of his career best. Chad Baker-Mazara added 15 points for the Tigers (5-1), who won their 48th straight nonconference home game.

Hunter Cattoor scored 16 points and was the only player in double figures for the Hokies (5-3).

Auburn made only 2 of 16 3-point attempts and finished at 39% shooting overall but the Hokies shot just 27%. The teams combined for 47 fouls and 67 free throws.

Leading by nine at halftime, Auburn missed its first five shots of second half before Tre Donaldson scored five straight points for a 14-point lead and the margin stayed in double figures.

Auburn outscored Virginia Tech 18-4 over the first seven minutes behind nine points by Baker-Mazara and led 33-24 at halftime with Broome scoring 16 points.

Virginia Tech was without starting guard MJ Collins, who sustained a knee injury in the Hokies’ previous game against FAU. Tyler Nickel made his first start in place of Collins. The Hokies had 21 turnovers, seven by Sean Pedulla, who came in averaging nearly 16 points per game but on this night was 0-of-9 shooting with four points.

The programs played each for the first time in 24 years.

In Sunday games, Virginia Tech is host to Louisville in an ACC opener while Auburn is at Appalachian State.

