Kitley, Amoore each secure a double-double as No. 13 Virginia Tech women beat Wake Forest 82-73

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Elizabeth Kitley scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Georgia Amoore had 20 points and 10 assists and No. 13 Virginia Tech beat Wake Forest 82-73 on Thursday night for its sixth straight victory.

Virginia Tech (11-2, 2-0) has won 14 straight games against ACC opponents in all competitions.

Virginia Tech led 43-26 at halftime behind 26 combined points from Kitley and Matilda Ekh. Elise Williams scored 18 of Wake Forest’s 26 first-half points, going 7 of 10 from the field while her teammates combined to go 3 of 24.

But Wake Forest's offense took off in the third quarter, making 11 straight shots, spanning halftime, to get within 55-51 when Kate Deeble made a 3-pointer to cap a 19-4 run. The teams combined to score 50 points in the third, with Virginia Tech holding a 64-55 lead heading into the fourth.

Kitley and Amoore combined to score 15 of Virginia Tech's 18 points in the fourth quarter to stay in front. Kitley faced a double team in the paint and passed it out to Cayla King for a 3-pointer with 2:06 left for a 77-68 lead. Kitley added a jumper from the free-throw line, off Amoore's 10th assist, for an 11-point lead.

Rose Micheaux added 13 points and Ekh had 11 for Virginia Tech.

Williams, a junior, finished with a career-high 29 points for Wake Forest (4-10, 0-2). Williams, who entered averaging 9.8 points per game, was 10 of 18 from the field, 3 of 5 behind the arc, and 6 of 6 at the stripe to top her previous best of 18 points.

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley (33) moves around the defense of Wake Forest guard Raegyn Conley, second from right, and forward Malaya Cowles (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Credit: AP/Allison Lee Isley

Virginia Tech hosts No. 3 North Carolina State on Sunday. Wake Forest goes on the road to play at Miami on Sunday.

__ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here