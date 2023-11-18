Brooks, Wheeler lead Washington over Xavier 74-71 at Main Event

LAS VEGAS — Keion Brooks Jr. had 20 points, Sahvir Wheeler scored 18 and Washington spoiled the 55th birthday of Xavier coach Sean Miller with a 74-71 victory over the Musketeers on Friday night in the second game of the Main Event at T-Mobile Arena.

Gytis Nemeiksa had 12 points, Desmond Claude scored 10 and Xavier (2-2) took a 37-30 lead into halftime. Wheeler had 10 points at the break for the Huskies (3-1), who shot 27.8% overall and made just 1 of 12 from 3-point range.

Brooks scored seven in a 21-13 run to begin the second half and Washington took a 51-50 lead with 12:08 remaining. The lead changed hands four times until Moses Wood and Brooks hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Huskies up 61-56 with 6:53 remaining. Xavier got within two points five times from there but could get no closer.

Brooks made 5 of 17 shots with a 3-pointer for the Huskies and sank 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. He added eight rebounds and blocked three shots. Wheeler added five assists, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Franck Kepnang scored six of his eight points in the second half and finished with 12 rebounds. Koren Johnson scored 10.

Nemeiksa led the Musketeers with 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Claude had 19 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. Quincy Olivari pitched in with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Washington will play San Diego State in the championship game on Sunday. Xavier will play Saint Mary's in the consolation final on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here