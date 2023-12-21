SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 19 Louisville women hand No. 23 Washington its first loss of the season 59-51

By The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE Ky. — Olivia Cochran scored 14 points, Nyla Harris added 11 and No. 19 Louisville beat No. 23 Washington 59-51 on Wednesday night.

Louisville closed the first half on a 6-0 run, with the last four by Sydney Taylor, and opened the second half by scoring five straight points for the first double-digit lead of the game at 36-26.

Harris scored nine of Louisville's 13 points in the third quarter and Cochran scored eight of their 15 in the fourth to help remain undefeated at home.

Kiki Jefferson, averaging a team-high 12.7 points per game, and Taylor each added eight points for Louisville (11-2), which picked up its second ranked win of the season.

Lauren Schwartz scored 13 points and Dalayah Daniels had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (11-1). Sayvia Sellers also scored 12 points and Elle Ladine, averaging 12.4 points, added seven.

Louisville has a holiday break before hitting the road to open conference play against Miami on Dec. 31. Washington is off until a Jan. 5 game at California.

