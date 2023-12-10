Washington women start fast, hold on to beat No. 21 Washington State 60-55

PULLMAN, Wash. — Hannah Stines scored a career-high 21 points, Lauren Schwartz added 20 and Washington used a hot start to upend No. 21 and rival Washington State 60-55 on Sunday.

The Cougars were 1 of 15 in the first quarter and the Huskies went 6 of 9 from 3-point range and shot 56% in the first half to race to a 37-17 lead. The Cougars got within 57-55 on a layup by Charlisse Leger-Walker with 34 seconds to play but Stine made two free throws and Chloe Briggs had one after a turnover with eight seconds to go to wrap it up.

Dalayah Daniels scored 11 points for the Huskies (10-0). Stines and Schwartz both had three 3-pointers with Stines, who had nine rebounds, hitting a critical 3 with 2:09 to play for a 57-48 lead.

Bella Murekatete scored 19 points for the Cougars (10-2), 12 in the fourth quarter when they outscored the Huskies 20-14. Leger-Walker had 7 of her 11 in the third quarter when WSU had an 18-9 advantage. Eleonora Villa added 10.

The Cougars were off to their best since 1978-79.

WSU made its first bucket almost five minutes into the game, but that tied the game at 2. Washington scored the last eight points of the first quarter and had five 3 pointers in the second. Schwartz had back-to-back 3s to make it 21-9 and Daniels had a three-point play in the final minute to push the lead to 20.

Saint Mary's is at Washington on Saturday. Houston visits Washington State on Sunday.

