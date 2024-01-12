Kalakon, Myers lead Western Illinois to 73-64 victory over UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — JJ Kalakon totaled 17 points and eight rebounds, Ryan Myers scored 16 and Western Illinois defeated UT Martin 73-64 on Thursday night.

Kalakon sank 7 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers for the Leathernecks (11-6, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Myers made 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. James Dent Jr. had 15 points off the bench, while Quinlan Bennett scored 11 with seven rebounds. Drew had 12 rebounds to go with nine points.

Jacob Crews finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Skyhawks (9-8, 2-2). Jordan Sears had 13 points on 5-for-17 shooting, while Jalen Myers scored 10 off the bench.

