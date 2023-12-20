Thompson, Small combine for 9 3-pointers in Oklahoma State's 76-70 win over Wofford

STILLWATER, Okla. — Bryce Thompson scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers, Javon Small added 14 points and four 3-pointers, and Oklahoma State beat Wofford 76-70 on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State knocked down 15 3-pointers in 33 attempts — after making 14 in Sunday's 81-60 win over Oral Roberts.

Oklahoma State led by 10 points, 62-52, with 6:33 remaining but Wofford cut it to 67-64 in the final two minutes. Following a Wofford turnover, Small raced the other way to find Brandon Garrison for a fast-break dunk. The Terriers turned it over again on an inbounds pass and Jarius Hicklen sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key to regain a 10-point advantage with one minute left.

Eric Dailey Jr. scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half for Oklahoma State (6-5), which moved over the .500 mark for the first time this season.

Dailey and Mike Marsh combined for 10 points during a 13-2 run to give Oklahoma State a double-digit lead at 24-11. But the Cowboys only made one field goal in the final three minutes of the half as Wofford got within 37-35 at the break. Small and Thompson each made three of Oklahoma State’s eight 3-pointers. Wofford shot 53% from the field to stay close.

Corey Tripp led Wofford (6-6) with 24 points on 11-of-21 shooting. Kyler Filewich had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Tripp made a floater in the lane with 18:51 remaining in the second half to give Wofford its first lead at 39-37.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. served as Wofford's associate head coach during the 2007-08 season.

The Cowboys end an 11-day layoff on Dec. 31 when they play host to South Carolina State.

___

