Aaron Estrada's 27-point game powers No. 24 Alabama to a 102-80 win over Indiana State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Aaron Estrada scored 27 points to lead No. 24 Alabama to a 102-80 victory over Indiana State on Friday night.

Mark Sears had a hot hand in the second half, scoring 15 of his 22 points in the final 20 minutes and finishing with four rebounds and two assists. Grant Nelson added 20 points while also leading Alabama (2-0) with eight rebounds.

Isaiah Swope led Indiana State (1-1) with 17 points. Ryan Conwell added 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, while Julian Larry scored 15 points and Jayson Kent 12.

Indiana State scored the first nine points of the game, weathered Alabama’s resurgence and regained the lead with seven minutes left in the first half. Alabama then scored 13 of the next 16 points and the Sycamores never led again.

The Crimson Tide did not lead Indiana State by more than 15 points until there were fewer than six minutes remaining.

Estrada did much of his work early, scoring nine of Alabama’s first 12 points, 14 of its first 20 and 22 of the Crimson Tide's 48 first-half points. He also contributed five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (12) works inside against Indiana State guard Isaiah Swope (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Credit: AP/Vasha Hunt

Alabama’s offense continues to be fueled by its newest additions from the transfer portal, namely Estrada (from Hofstra) and Nelson (from North Dakota State). The two have now combined for 87 of Alabama’s 207 points in its first two games.

When including 13 points over those two games from Cal State Fullerton transfer Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and 10 points from West Virginia transfer Mohamed Wague, the newest transfer additions are responsible for 53.1% of Alabama’s points in its first two games.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts South Alabama on Tuesday, the third of four consecutive home games to start its season.

Indiana State guard Julian Larry (1) shoots past Alabama forward Sam Walters (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Credit: AP/Vasha Hunt

Indiana State: Hosts IUPUI on Tuesday, its first home game against a Division I opponent this season.