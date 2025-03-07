Louisville pulls out 70-68 overtime win against Clemson in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Freshman Tajianna Roberts scored seven of her 16 points in overtime and sixth-seeded Louisville edged 11th-seeded Clemson 70-68 on Thursday night in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

The Cardinals (21-9) will play third-seeded and No. 11-ranked Duke in a quarterfinal Friday. Louisville won at Duke 70-62 on Feb. 20. Louisville has reached 11 consecutive tournament quarterfinals.

Roberts had 10 rebounds while Ja’Leah Williams also scored 16 points and had 12 rebounds for the Cardinals. Mackenly Randolph added 11 points and Olivia Cochran 10.

Louisville’s leading scorer and ACC first-teamer Jayda Curry did not play after reportedly injuring a shoulder in the regular-season finale against Notre Dame on Sunday.

Hannah Kohn scored 14 points including a 3-pointer that sent the game into overtime and Raven Thompson, Mia Moore and Loyal McQueen added 12 points each for the Tigers (14-17).

There were 11 ties and 12 lead changes, the final one coming on two free throws by Randolph with 38.7 seconds left in overtime. Thompson was short on a 3-point try and Roberts went to the line and added two more free throws with 5.4 remaining for a three-point lead. Coming out of a timeout, McQueen was fouled inside the arc and made 1 of 2 free throws for the final points.

Neither team led by more than eight points.