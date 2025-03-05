SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Virginia pulls away in second half to defeat Pitt women 64-50 in first round of ACC Tournament

By The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kymora Johnson scored 17 points, Latasha Lattimore collected her 11th double-double this season filling up the stat sheet and Virginia pulled away in the second half to beat Pittsburgh 64-50 on Wednesday in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

Lattimore had 12 points, 11 rebounds and career highs with six blocks and five steals for Cavaliers (17-14), who will play seventh-seeded California in the second round on Thursday. Virginia lost at home to the Golden Bears 76-70 on Feb. 20.

Breona Hurd added 15 points and Paris Clark 11, and they each scored six along with Johnson in the pivotal third quarter when Virginia outscored Pitt 22-14 and took a 12-point lead into the final quarter that remained in double figures.

Khadija Faye had 15 points and 11 rebounds for her 17th double-double this season for the 15th-seeded Panthers (13-19) after being held scoreless in the first half. MaKayla Elmore added 11 points and Marley Washenitz 10. Second-leading scorer Mikayla Johnson was sidelined early in the second quarter with an injury and didn't score.

Virginia shot only 29% in the first half but rebounded to 59% in the second. The Cavs had 11 blocks, surpassing the program's single-season record with 176.

Pitt never found its offense, shooting 23%, making six 3-pointers but only making 8 of 41 shots inside the arc.

Pitt had a seven-point lead early but a 19-0 run spanning the opening quarters gave Virginia the lead for good with the Cavaliers up 26-22 at halftime.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME