Texas A&M's Aicha Coulibaly to miss remainder of the season after injuring her knee

Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) drives against South Carolina...

Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) drives against South Carolina guard Raven Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

By The Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Aicha Coulibaly will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, leaving the Aggies without their leading scorer.

Coulibaly was injured Sunday in the Aggies’ 64-51 loss to No. 7 LSU.

The 6-foot Coulibaly had 12.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season. She was leading the Aggies in scoring for a second straight season.

Coulibaly, who played three seasons at Auburn before transferring to Texas A&M in 2023, has scored 1,675 career points. She earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference honors from the league’s coaches while playing for Auburn in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Texas A&M (10-9, 3-4 SEC) visits Arkansas on Thursday.

