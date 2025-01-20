SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Green scores 21, Weathers adds 19 as No. 19 Alabama women beat Arkansas 94-62

By The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Zaay Green scored 21 points, Karly Weathers hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points and No. 19 Alabama beat Arkansas 94-62 on Sunday night.

Green made 8 of 13 from the field, grabbed nine rebounds and had seven assists. Weathers was 7-of-10 shooting with six assists.

Green and Weathers hit 3-pointers 21 seconds apart to make it 8-5 about 2 1/2 minutes into the game and Alabama (17-3, 4-2 SEC) led the rest of the way. Green hit a 3 at the buzzer to make it 24-16 at the end of the first quarter before Vera Ojenuwa made a layup and Kiki Smith hit a 3-pointer to open the second and trim the Arkansas deficit to three.

Weathers had eight points — including two 3-pointers — and JeAnna Cunningham scored six in a 16-2 run that gave the Crimson Tide a 40-23 lead when Aaliyah Nye's layup with 4:29 left until halftime capped the spurt.

Essence Cody had all of her 13 points as Alabama outscored the Razorbacks 31-14 in the third quarter.

Smith scored a career-high 23 points for Arkansas (8-12, 1-4), Ojenuwa added 12 and Phoenix Stotjin 11. Izzy Higginbottom — who went into the game averaging 24.4 points per game (No. 4 nationally) with 136 made free throws this season on 151 attempts (both No. 2) — finished with a season-low five points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Arkansas hits the road to play Thursday at Vanderbilt. Alabama also plays the Commodores when the Crimson Tide play host to Vanderbilt next Sunday.

