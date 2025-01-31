SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Amoore scores 16, Strack has double-double to lead No. 12 Kentucky women over No. 22 Alabama 65-56

By The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Georgia Amoore scored eight of her 16 points in the third quarter, Clara Strack had a double-double and No. 12 Kentucky beat No. 22 Alabama 65-56 on Thursday night.

Amoore shot 6 of 16 from the floor and made two from distance to go with nine assists. Strack finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for her 10th double-double. Amelia Hassett added 11 points and Dazia Lawrence had 10 for Kentucky (18-2, 7-1 Southeastern Conference), which has won 11 of its last 12 games.

Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting to lead Alabama (17-5, 4-4). Zaay Green added 14 points.

Alabama built a 21-15 advantage in the first quarter but Kentucky outscored the Crimson Tide 19-9 in the second for a 34-30 halftime lead. Amoore's 3-pointer sparked a 9-2 surge to end the third quarter that stretched the Wildcats' lead to 52-40 entering the fourth.

Kentucky had its largest lead, 63-46, with 5:44 to play.

Kentucky plays at No. 13 Oklahoma on Sunday.

Alabama, which has lost three of its last four games, hosts Georgia on Sunday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME