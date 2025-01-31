Amoore scores 16, Strack has double-double to lead No. 12 Kentucky women over No. 22 Alabama 65-56

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Georgia Amoore scored eight of her 16 points in the third quarter, Clara Strack had a double-double and No. 12 Kentucky beat No. 22 Alabama 65-56 on Thursday night.

Amoore shot 6 of 16 from the floor and made two from distance to go with nine assists. Strack finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for her 10th double-double. Amelia Hassett added 11 points and Dazia Lawrence had 10 for Kentucky (18-2, 7-1 Southeastern Conference), which has won 11 of its last 12 games.

Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting to lead Alabama (17-5, 4-4). Zaay Green added 14 points.

Alabama built a 21-15 advantage in the first quarter but Kentucky outscored the Crimson Tide 19-9 in the second for a 34-30 halftime lead. Amoore's 3-pointer sparked a 9-2 surge to end the third quarter that stretched the Wildcats' lead to 52-40 entering the fourth.

Kentucky had its largest lead, 63-46, with 5:44 to play.

Kentucky plays at No. 13 Oklahoma on Sunday.

Alabama, which has lost three of its last four games, hosts Georgia on Sunday.