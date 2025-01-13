SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Nye hits 7 3s and scores career-best 32 points as No. 18 Alabama tops Ole Miss 84-78

By The Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. — Aaliyah Nye hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 32 points as the No. 18 Alabama women bounced back from a humbling loss to beat Mississippi 84-78 on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide was crushed 84-40 at No. 5 Texas Thursday.

Ole Miss took a 7-0 lead in the opening minutes and the Rebels held a 17-14 lead to start the second quarter. Nye hit a jumper to start a 6-0 Alabama run to take the lead and Nye and Zaay Green hit back-to-back from deep to give the Tide the lead for good with under two minutes left in the half.

Green hit from behind the arc and added a layup and JeAnna Cunningham hit the second of two free throws to push the Alabama lead to 12 points late in the third quarter, 51-39. Nye hit three 3-pointers in the fourth to help keep Ole Miss at bay, but the Rebels got 3-pointers from Tameiya Sadler and KK Deans in the final minute to get within five before Nye added a late free throw for the final margin.

Nye, who was just 1 of 8 from beyond the arc against Texas, was 7 of 11 from 3-point range. Green was 4 of 5 from distance to add 27 points and Diana Collins contributed 11 points. The Tide (16-2, 3-1 SEC) was 12 of 19 as a team from deep and 28 of 50 from the floor.

Starr Jacobs had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead Mississippi (11-5, 2-2). Deans scored 13 points off the bench and Kennedy Todd-Williams and Christeen Iwuala each added 11 points.

Alabama returns home to play host to No. 2 South Carolina and Ole Miss plays host to Florida Thursday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME