Thornton, Gayle lead Ohio State past No. 17 Alabama in Emerald Coast Classic

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Bruce Thornton scored a career-high 29 points, Roddy Gayle Jr. added a career-high 23, and Ohio State held back No. 17 Alabama's prolific offense to beat the Crimson Tide 92-81 on Friday in a semifinal of the Emerald Coast Classic.

Thornton made consecutive 3s 19 seconds apart during a 10-0 run that gave the Buckeyes (4-1) their biggest lead, 71-56 with 8:10 remaining. Alabama never seriously threatened after that.

Grant Nelson scored 20 points and Aaron Estrada added 19 for the Crimson Tide (4-1), who came in averaging 101.8 points, third-best in Division I, but struggled against Ohio State's physical, man-to-man defense.

Alabama finished 9 of 30 (30%) from 3-point range, its worst percentage of the season, while Ohio State shot an efficient 10 of 18 (55.6%) from behind the arc.

Thornton was 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and 13 of 14 from the free-throw line. Fellow sophomore Gayle shot 8 of 11 from the field and 6 of 6 on free throws.

Thornton scored 14 first-half points as Ohio State led 38-33 at halftime. Alabama twice got within three points early in the second half but did not get closer in the first meeting between the teams in 21 years.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State forward Zed Key warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama A&M in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Credit: AP/Paul Vernon

Ohio State: The Buckeyes played their most complete game of the season and got a signature win. They lost to Texas A&M in their only previous game against a ranked opponent.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide, who came in averaging 48.9% on 3-pointers, couldn't bail themselves out from beyond the arc in their first matchup with a Power Five foe.

UP NEXT

Ohio State will face either Oregon or Santa Clara in Saturday's championship game while Alabama plays for third place.

Alabama's Nick Pringle and Ohio State's Zed Key look for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Niceville, Fla. Credit: AP/Michael Snyder

