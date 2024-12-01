Nate Bittle's putback with 4.4 seconds left gives Oregon 83-81 win over No. 9 Alabama

LAS VEGAS — Nate Bittle scored the winning shot on a putback dunk with 4.4 seconds left to lead undefeated Oregon to an 83-81 win over No. 9 Alabama Saturday night in the championship game of the Players Era Festival.

Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 22 points off the bench to lead the Ducks (8-0), and Bittle had 19 on the night.

Alabama's Aden Holloway made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 81-78 with 26 seconds left. The Ducks turned it over, and Mark Sears made a free throw to pull within two. Sears missed the second free throw, but Mouhamed Dioubate grabbed the offensive rebound, was fouled and tied the game at 81 with two free throws.

On the ensuing possession, Barthelemy missed a layup, and Bittle followed with the jam.

Labaron Philon led Alabama (6-2) with 15 points, while Sears, Holloway and Jarin Stevenson each scored 11.

Takeaways

Alabama: The Crimson Tide made 12 of 38 from 3-point range to keep the game close.

Oregon: By winning the tournament, the Ducks received an extra $500,000 in NIL money to go along with the $1 million guaranteed for each team in the field. The Crimson Tide earned an extra $250,000 for finishing second.

Alabama guard Labaron Philon (0) shoots against Oregon guard Jadrian Tracey (2) and forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Players Era Festival tournament Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Ian Maule

Key moment

Oregon trailed 74-70 with 3:50 left in the game when Barthelemy forced a foul and made two free throws to cut the lead to two. That started a run in which the Ducks outscored the Crimson Tide 12-1 to take an 81-75 lead with 31 seconds remaining.

Key stat

The Crimson Tide had 15 turnovers compared to only eight by the Ducks. Oregon scored 17 points off the turnovers.

Up next

Oregon plays at USC on Wednesday in the Big Ten opener for both teams, and Alabama plays at North Carolina the same day.