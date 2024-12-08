Vann scores season-high 20 points as No. 11 Oklahoma women rout Alabama State 110-46

NORMAN, Okla. — Skylar Vann scored a season-high 20 points and No. 11 Oklahoma ran its home-court win streak to 13 straight by steamrolling past Alabama State 110-46 on Sunday.

The Sooners played a home game for the first time in nearly a month and they took the lead for good less than 90 seconds into the contest after Vann and Payton Verhulst hit back-to-back 3-pointers. The last time Oklahoma lost a home game was December 22, 2023.

Oklahoma scores an average of 90.3 points per game and shot a tick under 59% against the Hornets (43 of 73), knocking down 16 of 37 from behind the three-point arc while amassing 30 assists on 43 made baskets. Eight players off the Sooners' bench combined to score 55 points, paced by Aubrey Jones and Lexy Keys, who scored 14 and 11 points, respectively. Raegan Beers scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds and Verhulst hit 3 of 6 from distance and finished with 13 points with three assists and three steals.

Justina Graham was the lone Alabama State scorer to reach double figures, posting 10 points with four rebounds. The Hornets were held to 17-for-54 shooting from the field (17-for-54), including 5 of 19 from behind the arc.