Booker leads No. 5 Texas to 84-40 win over No. 18 Alabama

AUSTIN, Texas — Madison Booker scored 21 points in just 18 minutes and No. 5 Texas beat No. 18 Alabama 84-40 on Thursday night for its ninth straight win.

Texas (16-1, 3-0 SEC) has won 16 consecutive home games since late January 2024. The Longhorns led 29-7 after the first quarter on their way to snapping Alabama’s six-game winning streak.

Taylor Jones had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Texas, and point guard Rori Harmon added 10 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals.

Karly Weathers scored seven points to lead Alabama (15-2, 2-1). Zaay Green, the leading scorer for Alabama this season with 17 points a game, was limited to five. She committed nine of the Crimson Tide's 20 turnovers.

Alabama shot 27 from the field, including 4 for 23 on 3-pointers. The Crimson Tide averaged nine 3-point baskets a game before getting shut down by Texas.

Takeaways

Alabama: Sarah Ashlee Barker, a 2024 all-SEC first team player who averages 15.6 points, missed her second straight game with a lower leg injury. Aaliyah Nye, one of the most prolific and accurate 3-point shooters in the country, shot just 1 for 8 against Texas.

Texas: Only foul trouble could slow down Booker, a second-team AP All-American last season. She was 4 for 4 from the field and 3 for 4 on free throws for 11 points before leaving with two fouls seven minutes into the game. Booker didn't return until the third quarter.

Texas forward Madison Booker (35) chases a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in Austin, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Eric Gay

Key moment

Alabama committed five turnovers and missed three shots while falling behind 14-0. The Crimson Tide finished the first quarter with nine turnovers and couldn't recover from the bad start.

Key stat

Texas had a 33-5 edge in points off turnovers. Texas has induced 72 turnovers by three SEC opponents.

Up Next

Alabama is at Mississippi on Sunday, and Texas is at No. 2 South Carolina.