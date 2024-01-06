Sears scores 21, Griffen adds 16, and Alabama edges Vanderbilt 78-75

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mark Sears scored 21 points, Rylan Griffen added 16 points, and Alabama held on in the final minute to defeat Vanderbilt 78-75 on Saturday in the SEC opener for both teams.

Alabama led 72-67 with 1:18 remaining, then ‘Bama’s Grant Nelson and Vandy's Tyrin Lawrence exchanged layups and Sears added two free throws for a seven-point Alabama lead. Vandy’s Jordan Williams nailed a 3-pointer to get the Commodores within 76-72 with 18 seconds left.

With Alabama leading 77-74 with eight seconds remaining, Griffen, an 82% free-throw shooter, missed the front end of the one-and-one. To take advantage of what was still a three-point lead, Griffen fouled Lawrence, who made his first free throw and missed the second. The foul-me, foul-you sequence continued over the final few seconds and Vanderbilt was unable to get closer than two points.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 11 points for the Crimson Tide (9-5). Alabama shot 49% but the pace of the game kept the Crimson Tide well below their nation-leading average of 92.8 points per game.

Vanderbilt (5-9) was led by Lawrence and Jason Rivera-Torres with 20 points each. Ezra Manjon added 16 points.

Alabama attempted only eight two-point shots in the first half and made six of them. The Crimson Tide had a 15-3 advantage in fast-break points and led 40-36 at the break.

Alabama has a home game against South Carolina on Tuesday. Vanderbilt plays at LSU on Tuesday.

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) shoots over Vanderbilt's Evan Taylor, left, and guard Tyrin Lawrence, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 78-75. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

