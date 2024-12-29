BATON ROUGE, La. — Aneesah Morrow had 20 points and 18 rebounds as No. 6 LSU rallied to an 83-61 victory over Albany on Sunday.

Mikaylah Williams added 18 points, Flau’Jae Johnson had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (15-0), who tied their second-best start in school history.

Morrow had a double-double – 10 points and 10 rebounds – in LSU’s 25-2 game-closing run. Albany missed its last 11 shots, failing to hit a field goal in the game’s final 8:42.

Kaci Donovan scored 15 of her team-high 17 points for UAlbany (10-3). Lilly Phillips and Kayla Cooper had 14 each.

Takeaways

Albany: The Great Danes, concerned that almost 30 of LSU’s 93.3 points per game came off fast breaks, conceded getting offensive rebounds in favor of quickly dropping back on defense. In the first half when Albany led 38-34 at the break, it had just one offensive rebound, but only allowed seven fast break points.

LSU: Against the three best teams the Tigers have faced so far – a one-loss Washington and Stanford and a two-loss Albany – they have trailed at the end of the first quarter and halftime. LSU had six turnovers in its first 12 possessions against Albany followed by the Great Danes hitting their last 5 of 7 field goals in the first quarter for a 25-16 lead.

Key moment

Williams and Morrow produced steals that turned into their assists to Johnson for a pair of fastbreak layups to start a 25-2 run in the game’s final 7:41 that took the Tigers from a 1-point deficit to the 22-point victory.

Key stat

LSU won despite hitting just 1 of its 13 3-point attempts.

Up next

Albany opens America East Conference play at home on Thursday vs. Vermont. LSU’s SEC opener is Thursday at Arkansas.