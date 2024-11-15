SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 22 Alabama women beat Alcorn State 88-59

By The Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Essence Cody had 18 points and eight rebounds, Aaliyah Nye added 17 points and No. 22 Alabama beat Alcorn State 88-59 on Thursday night.

Eris Lester came off the bench to score 15 points and Sarah Ashlee Barker added 14 for Alabama (5-0), which beat Norfolk State 68-58 on Wednesday.

Alabama closed the first half on a 20-2 run, with seven points apiece from Cody and Barker, to build a 46-21 lead. Alcorn State missed eight straight shots, spanning the third-quarter break to trail by 27 points.

Cody scored 14 points in the first half and Barker and Nye each added 11. The Crimson Tide made 5 of 14 from 3-point range, while Alcorn State went 7 of 27 (26%) overall.

Destiny Brown scored 12 points and Nakia Cheathman grabbed 15 rebounds to go with nine points for Alcorn State (1-3).

Alabama still has games against UL Monroe, Alabama State and Georgia State before facing its first Power Four opponent, California, on Dec. 5 in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

