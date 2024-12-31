No. 25 Ole Miss women roll past Alcorn State 93-41 in final nonconference game, Jacobs scores 14

OXFORD, Miss. — Starr Jacobs scored 14 points and No. 25 Mississippi cruised to a 93-41 win over Alcorn State on Monday in the Rebels' final tuneup before starting Southeastern Conference play.

Sira Thienou and Tameiya Sadler both added 13 points for Ole Miss (10-3), which shot 67% with just three 3-pointers. Madison Scott, who had seven rebounds and seven assists, and Kharyssa Richardson both had 12 points and Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 11. Mississippi had a 56-16 advantage in points in the paint.

Zy'Nyia White scored 11 points for the Lady Braves (2-9), who shot 35% and made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

The Rebels have forced at least 18 turnovers in every game so far, but Alcorn State is the second team to not reach 20 giveaways. It was the 11th game that Ole Miss had at least 10 steals.

The Rebels took a 22-9 lead after one quarter and led 39-28 at the half as the Lady Braves had a strong second quarter, hitting 6 of 9 shots with two of their 3-pointers and making 5 of 6 free throws.

But Ole Miss had an 18-0 run in the third quarter with Thienous scoring scoring nine. The Rebels closed the quarter with nine straight to make it 72-34. The Rebels hit 13 of 14 shots while Alcorn State was 2 of 12.

Ole Miss opens Southeastern Conference play at Auburn on Thursday and goes to Texas A&M on Sunday.