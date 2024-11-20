SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

White scores 14, TCU beat Alcorn State 71-48

By The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — Trazarien White scored 14 points, David Punch added 10 points, seven rebounds and five blocks Tuesday night to help TCU beat Alcorn State 71-48.

All 10 TCU (4-1) players that entered the game scored at least three points.

White hit a 3-pointer and Brendan Wenzel made two more before Frankie Collins added two layups to cap a 17-5 spurt and give the Horned Frogs a 15-point lead with 5:43 left in the first half, it was 39-22 at the break and Alcorn State trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

TCU made 14 of 28 from the field and 7 of 14 from 3-point range while the Braves (0-5) shot just 29% in the first half.

Alcorn State finished last regular season with nine consecutive wins before a 75-62 loss to Alabama A&M in the quarterfinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament to end their season.

Keionte Cornelius hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range and led the Braves with 13 points.

