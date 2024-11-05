Gabe Madsen hits 6 3s, scores 27 as Utah beats Alcorn State 100-59

SALT LAKE CITY — Gabe Madsen hit six 3-pointers and scored 27 points on 8-of-12 shooting Monday night, and his younger brother Mason Madsen added 15 points to help Utah beat Alcorn State 100-59 in the season opener for both teams.

Mason Madsen, who transferred from Boston College after beginning his career at Cincinnati, made 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Rice transfer Keanu Dawes and Ezra Ausar, who averaged 11.4 points per game on 51% shooting last season at ECU, scored 13 points apiece for Utah.

Keionte Cornelius led Alcorn State with eight points off the bench.

Utah scored the first seven points and took a 10-2 lead when Gabe Madsen hit a 3-pointer about 3 minutes into the game. The Braves scored 11 of the next 14 points — including five by Cornelius — to tie it at 13-all. Djahi Binet hit a jumper with 12:33 left in the first half, but Mason Madsen answered with a 3-pointer 13 seconds later and Utah led the rest of the way.

Gabe Madsen was fouled on a 3-point shot and hit all three free throws and followed with a 3-pointer before Mike Sharavjamts and Hunter Erickson each hit from behind the arc in a 12-2 spurt that gave the Runnin' Utes a 34-22 lead with 5:39 to go until halftime. Alcorn State trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

___

