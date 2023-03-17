All-American Sasser back in Houston lineup for NCAA opener

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — All-America guard Marcus Sasser started for top-seeded Houston in its opening NCAA Tournament game after being sidelined with a groin injury last weekend.

Sasser was a game-time decision as the Cougars pondered whether to let him go against No. 16 Northern Kentucky, which FanDuel Sportsbook had as an 18 1/2-point underdog even with the uncertain status of Houston's top player.

But Sasser rejoined the lineup and looked just fine knocking down an early 3-pointer.

Averaging 17.1 points per game, Sasser was injured last Saturday in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament against Cincinnati. He didn’t play the following day against Memphis, which upset the Cougars to claim the conference title.

Sasser was Houston's first selection to The Associated Press All-America first team since 1984.