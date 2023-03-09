Angel helps Stanford beat Utah 73-62 in Pac 12 first round

LAS VEGAS — Brandon Angel's double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds led a balanced attack that lifted 10th-seeded Stanford to a 73-62 win over seventh-seeded Utah in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday night.

Angel followed up two free throws with a jumper that gave the Cardinal a 53-40 lead and they stayed ahead by double figures the rest of the way.

Harrison Ingram added 15 points for Stanford (14-18), which advances to face second-seeded and eighth-ranked Arizona on Thursday. Maxime Raynaud and Spencer Jones both scored 12.

Branden Carlson scored 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Utah (17-15), which has lost six straight. Gabe Madsen scored 13 and Lazar Stefanovic 10.

Utah made three-straight shots, pulling within 58-48 on a Stefanovic 3-pointer with six minutes left That was the first time in the second half the Utes made consecutive shots, but Jones quickly responded with a 3-pointer.

The next time Utah made consecutive shots, Carlson made it 70-60 at the 1:20 mark, but Angel made two foul shots and Ingram one.

Stanford had an 11-point lead on two possessions in the middle of the first half but the Utes answered with an 11-2 run, starting and ending with a Madsen 3-pointer, to cut it to 22-20. Jones then had a three-point play and 3-pointer in scoring seven-straight points and the Cardinal got it back to 10 until Carlson hit a 3-pointer to in the close seconds to pull Utah within 34-27.

Stanford guard Michael Jones (13) looks to pass against Utah guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) nx guard Rollie Worster during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 men's tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/David Becker

The teams split close games during the regular season with the road team winning.