AP College Basketball Coach of the Year
2023 — Shaka Smart, Marquette
2022 — Tommy Lloyd, Arizona
2021 — Juwan Howard, Michigan
2020 — Anthony Grant, Dayton
2019 — Chris Beard, Texas Tech
2018 — Tony Bennett, Virginia
2017 — Mark Few, Gonzaga
2016 — Bill Self, Kansas
2015 — John Calipari, Kentucky
2014 — Gregg Marshall, Wichita State
2013 — Jim Larranaga, Miami
2012 — Frank Haith, Missouri
2011 — Mike Brey, Notre Dame
2010 — Jim Boeheim, Syracuse
2009 — Bill Self, Kansas
2008 — Keno Davis, Drake
2007 — Tony Bennett, Washington State
2006 — Roy Williams, North Carolina
2005 — Bruce Weber, Illinois
2004 — Phil Martelli, Saint Joseph's
2003 — Tubby Smith, Kentucky
2002 — Ben Howland, Pittsburgh
2001 — Matt Doherty, North Carolina
2000 — Larry Eustachy, Iowa State
1999 — Cliff Ellis, Auburn
1998 — Tom Izzo, Michigan State
1997 — Clem Haskins, Minnesota
1996 — Gene Keady, Purdue
1995 — Kelvin Sampson, Oklahoma
1994 — Norm Stewart, Missouri
1993 — Eddie Fogler, Vanderbilt
1992 — Roy Williams, Kansas
1991 — Randy Ayers, Ohio State
1990 — Jim Calhoun, UConn
1989 — Bob Knight, Indiana
1988 — John Chaney, Temple
1987 — Tom Davis, Iowa
1986 — Eddie Sutton, Kentucky
1985 — Bill Frieder, Michigan
1984 — Ray Meyer, DePaul
1983 — Guy Lewis, Houston
1982 — Ralph Miller, Oregon State
1981 — Ralph Miller, Oregon State
1980 — Ray Meyer, DePaul
1979 — Bill Hodges, Indiana State
1978 — Eddie Sutton, Arkansas
1977 — Bob Gaillard, San Francisco
1976 — Bob Knight, Indiana
1975 — Bob Knight, Indiana
1974 — Norm Sloan, N.C. State
1973 — John Wooden, UCLA
1972 — John Wooden, UCLA
1971 — Al McGuire, Marquette
1970 — John Wooden, UCLA
1969 — John Wooden, UCLA
1968 — Guy Lewis, Houston
1967 — John Wooden, UCLA