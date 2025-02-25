North Carolina State's Zoe Brooks is AP women's basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball for Week 16 of the season:

Zoe Brooks, N.C. State

The sophomore guard had a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds in the double-overtime win over then-No. 1 Notre Dame. She was 14-for-14 from the free throw line. Brooks also had 17 points, five rebounds and two steals in the team's win over Georgia Tech. She averaged 25 points on the week in the wins over the two ranked teams.

Runner-Up

Lauren Betts, UCLA. The junior center scored 22 points with seven rebounds, six blocks and three assists in a win over then-No. 25 Illinois. She broke the school's single-season block record in that game. Betts followed that up with a 22-point, 12-rebound effort in a 67-65 victory over Iowa. She added three more blocks in that victory.

Honorable Mentio

n

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma; JuJu Watkins, USC; Riley Weiss, Columbia.

Keep an eye on

Richmond junior forward Maggie Doogan averaged 29.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists to help the Spiders to wins over George Washington and VCU. She had 33 points in the victory over VCU, hitting 12 of her 16 shots from the field and made all six of her free throw attempts.