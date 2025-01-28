AP men's player of the week: Julian Reese leads Maryland to pair of road wins

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 12 of the season:

Julian Reese, Maryland

The senior forward from Baltimore, Maryland, had career-highs of 27 points and 17 rebounds in leading Maryland to a 91-70 rout of then-No. 17 Illinois on the road, then had 14 points and 10 boards in a 79-78 win at Indiana. The back-to-back double-doubles give Reese nine on the season, tied for most in the Big Ten heading into the week. The 6-foot-9 forward, who has spent his entire career with the Terps, is one of eight players in school history with at least 1,100 points and 800 rebounds. His games last week helped Maryland climb to the brink of entering the Top 25 heading into Wednesday night's game against No. 17 Wisconsin.

Runner-up

J’Wan Roberts, Houston. The 6-8 senior had 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a double-overtime win at then-No. 12 Kansas last Saturday. He made two foul shots to force overtime as the sixth-ranked Cougars stunned the Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse. Roberts also had 11 points, four rebounds and three steals in a blowout of Utah.

Honorable mention

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota; Chucky Hepburn, Louisville; Curtis Jones, Iowa State.

Keep an eye on

Mekhi Conner, Sacred Heart. The freshman guard dished out 16 assists, tying the most in a game in Division I men's hoops this season, while scoring 10 points with three rebounds and three steals in a road win over Canisius. Conner also had 18 points, nine assists and four boards in a win at Niagara. He is averaging 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists.