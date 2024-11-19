SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

TCU's Sedona Prince is AP women's basketball player of the week

Texas State guard Ja'Mia Harris (8) has her shot blocked...

Texas State guard Ja'Mia Harris (8) has her shot blocked by TCU center Sedona Prince (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 2 of the season:

Sedona Prince, TCU

Lifted TCU to its first win over a ranked team in three seasons with a 31-point, 16-rebound effort against then-No. 13 N.C. State on Sunday. It's the most points and rebounds in a game by any player nationally against a Top 25 team this season. She averaged 21.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and four blocks in the Horned Frogs' two victories while shooting 59.4% from the field.

Runner-Up

Paige Bueckers, UConn. She led the team to a 69-58 victory against No. 14 North Carolina with 29 points, 16 of which came in the first quarter. Bueckers went 4-for-8 from 3-point range and added four assists and two steals in the win. She averaged 25.5 points while shooting 67.7% from the field in the two wins for the No. 2 Huskies last week.

Honorable Mention

Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee; Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame; Harmoni Turner, Harvard.

Keep an eye on

UTSA forward Jordyn Jenkins averaged 28.5 points and 11.5 rebounds while shooting 70.4% from the field in wins over New Mexico State and UTEP. She has been strong to start the season, getting a double-double in three of the team's first four games and is averaging 23.5 points on the season.

