AP men's player of the week: Nebraska's Brice Williams sparks 2 wins against ranked foes

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 13 of the season:

Brice Williams, Nebraska

The 6-foot-7 senior guard came up big in a pair of wins against ranked Illinois and Oregon teams in the Big Ten.

He first had 27 points, a season high eight rebounds and four assists in an overtime win against then-No. 18 Illinois, a performance that included him scoring eight straight in the extra period. He followed that by going for 28 points, seven rebounds and a season-best six assists in a win at then-No. 16 Oregon.

Williams has reached double figures in 20 of his first 22 games, helping the Cornhuskers claim a fourth win against an AP Top 25 team this year to tie the program single-season record — the most recent time coming in 1998-99.

Runner-up

Madison Durr, Monmouth. The 6-5 junior started his week with 40 points on 10-for-11 shooting in a 104-97 double-overtime win against Drexel. That marked the Coastal Athletic Association's first 40-point output in more than two years. His performance included him making all 19 of his free throws, setting a CAA record for the most makes without a miss while making him the 26th player in Division I history to reach at least 19 made free throws without a miss in a game.

The Citadel transfer followed that with 27 points in a win against Delaware, which included a 14-for-14 showing at the line.

Honorable mention

Johni Brome, Auburn; Cooper Flagg, Duke.

Nebraska guard Brice Williams (3) heads to the basket in between Oregon guard TJ Bamba (5) and Oregon forward Brandon Angel (21) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Eugene, Ore. Credit: AP/Mark Ylen

Keep an eye on

Caleb Love, Arizona. The fifth-year guard who started his career at North Carolina is still making big plays out west to help his team climb into a tie for the Big 12 lead. The highlight of his 22-point showing against then-No. 3 Iowa State was a beyond-halfcourt heave that forced overtime on the way to the victory. He followed that with 27 points in a win against instate rival Arizona State, the most for a Wildcat at Arizona State since 1997. Love closed the week averaging 16.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season.