Rivalry games highlight final week of college basketball's regular season

The college basketball season has wound down toward the end, with some conference tournaments already starting.

The major conferences still have a week left in the regular season and that means rivalry games — and some big ones.

Atop the marquee is a Southeastern Conference rematch between top-ranked Auburn and No. 7 Alabama.

The Tigers have staked a claim as the nation's best team this season, spending the past eight weeks at No. 1 in the AP Top 25. Auburn has already clinched the SEC regular-season title and has put itself in position for the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers have a tough schedule to close out the regular season, playing at No. 22 Texas A&M on Tuesday then the rival Crimson Tide on Saturday. Alabama also has a difficult final week ahead, facing No. 5 Florida on Wednesday.

Auburn won the first meeting against Alabama 94-85 behind Johni Broome's 19 points and 14 rebounds.

The rivalry game between No. 8 Michigan State and No. 17 Michigan on Sunday could end up deciding the Big Ten regular-season title.

Michigan State guard Jaden Akins pushes the ball upcourt during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in East Lansing, Mich. Credit: AP/Al Goldis

The Spartans (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten) enter the final week with a one-game lead over the Wolverines (22-7, 14-4). Michigan hosts No. 13 Maryland on Wednesday and Michigan State is at Iowa on Thursday to set up the showdown.

Michigan State won the first meeting 75-62 in Ann Arbor.

It may not be a game between ranked teams, but No. 2 Duke at North Carolina on Saturday is always must-watch.

The Tar Heels could use a win to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume and the Blue Devils (26-3, 17-1 ACC) can clinch the ACC regular-season title outright after crushing Wake Forest Monday night.

Duke's Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest in Durham, N.C., Monday, March 3, 2025. Credit: AP/Ben McKeown

Duke won the first rivalry game by 17 at home on Feb. 1.

And don't sleep on Arizona State at No. 24 Arizona Tuesday night. Things got a little testy the last meeting in Tempe.

The Wildcats also travel to Allen Fieldhouse to play Kansas on Saturday.

Johnnies and Eagles

No. 6 St. John's has wrapped up its first Big East regular-season title in 40 years, but don't expect a letup against No. 20 Marquette on Saturday.

The Red Storm have won five straight after beating Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. St. John's beat Marquette 70-64 at the Garden last month, but this game will be in Milwaukee, where the Golden Eagles are 14-2 this season.

RJ Luis Jr., Kadary Richmond and Zuby Ejiofor all had double-doubles in the last meeting, so Marquette knows where to start if it's going to have a chance.

Big 12 contrast

One of the nation's best defensive teams will face one it's best shooting teams in Ames, Iowa, on Tuesday.

No. 10 Iowa State has lost two of its past three games, but the one win was a blowout of Arizona on Saturday. The Cyclones are solid on offense, but are even better defensively, entering Tuesday's game ninth in the KenPom defensive efficiency ratings.

They'll need to be good against No. 23 BYU. The Cougars have shooters at every position and are 10th nationally in 3-pointers made per game at 10.7. BYU made 17 3s in a win over Arizona State last week.

Shorthanded Wildcats

No. 19 Kentucky has had a solid first season under coach Mark Pope, but will be without one of its best players at No. 15 Missouri on Saturday.

Jaxson Robinson, the Wildcats' second-leading scorer, did not play against Auburn on Saturday and now will be out for the rest of the season because of a wrist injury.

Missouri is coming off a surprising loss to Vanderbilt, but is 18-1 at home.

Kentucky plays LSU in its home finale on Tuesday and Missouri plays at Oklahoma on Wednesday,

