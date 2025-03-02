SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Momcilovic scores 17 and No. 9 Iowa State survives for 84-67 win against No. 22 Arizona

Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

By The Associated Press

AMES, Iowa — Milan Momcilovic scored 17 points as No. 9 Iowa State survived a late scare from No. 22 Arizona for an 84-67 win on Saturday night.

Tamin Lipsey added 15 for the Cyclones (22-7, 12-6 Big 12) while Curtis Jones and Nate Heise each contributed 12 points off the bench. Brandton Chatfield scored 10 points for a new season-high with Iowa State.

Jaden Bradley scored 18 points while KJ Lewis added 13 off the bench to lead the Wildcats (19-10, 13-5), who have lost four of their last six games.

The Cyclones turned the tables on the Wildcats after suffering an overtime loss in Tucson on Jan. 27.

Takeaways

Arizona: The Wildcats struggled to find success from deep, shooting 4 for 22 (18.2%) from 3-point range.

Iowa State: The Cyclones tied a season-high with 11 made 3-pointers, with nine in the first half. Momcilovic was 4 of 7 to lead Iowa State in that category.

Key moment

The Cyclones made eight consecutive shots in the first half, seven of which came from 3-point range, on the way to a 43-30 halftime lead.

Arizona forward Tobe Awaka (30) tries to block a shot by Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Key stat

Arizona forced Iowa State into 16 turnovers but was outscored 19-12 in points off turnovers, with only two points coming in the first half.

Up next

Iowa State hosts BYU on Tuesday night, while Arizona hosts Arizona State on the same day.

