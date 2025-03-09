Dickinson matches career high with 33 points as Kansas beats No. 24 Arizona 83-76

LAWRENCE, Ks. — Hunter Dickinson matched a career high with 33 points to lead Kansas past No. 24 Arizona 83-76 on Saturday.

Zeke Mayo drilled five three-pointers and had 20 points while KJ Adams Jr. scored 12, including three dunks while the Jayhawks (20-11, 11-9 Big 12) built a 14-point first-half lead.

The Wildcats (20-11, 14-6) rallied for a brief lead before Dickinson took over, scoring 16 in the first half on 8-of-9 shooting, giving the Jayhawks a 39-30 halftime advantage.

Dickinson grabbed 10 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the year. He was 15 of 23 from the floor.

Jaden Bradley led Arizona with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting and made all seven of his free-throw attempts. Caleb Love had 16 points and Trey Townsend scored 13 off the bench.

As Bradley and Love traded baskets, Arizona erased Kansas’ halftime advantage, taking a short-lived two-point lead at 68-66 with 6:02 to play. The pair combined for 26 second-half points.

Takeaways

Kansas has won 42 consecutive home finales and reached the 20-win mark for the 36th straight year.

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) chases after a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Lawrence, Kan. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Arizona has lost 5 of 8 since a six-game winning streak.

Key moment

Adams tipped a rebound of Dickinson’s 3-point miss, then dunked an alley-oop pass for a 79-72 lead with 1:22. Adams had four dunks.

Key stat

Kansas recorded 14 assists against one first-half turnover.

Up next

Arizona: Begins Big 12 Tournament play Thursday as the No. 2 or 3 seed.

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) looks to shoot under pressure from Arizona forward Tobe Awaka (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Lawrence, Kan. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Kansas: Begins Big 12 Tournament play Tuesday as No. 9 seed or Wednesday as No. 7 or 8 seed.