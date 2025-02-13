Gray has 20, Heard 17, No. 20 Oklahoma State women cruise past Arizona 83-64

STILLWATER, Okla. — Micah Gray scored 20 points, Stailee Heard added 17 and No. 20 Oklahoma State defeated Arizona 83-64 on Wednesday night.

Praise Egharevba and Tenin Magassa both added 10 points for the Cowgirls (20-4, 10-3 Big 12 Conference), who improved to 15-1 at home, their best mark since winning 16 in 2015-16. OSU outscored Arizona 48-28 in the middle quarters.

Isis Beh scored 24 points on 11 of 13 shooting for the Wildcats (15-11, 6-7). Paulina Paris added 15.

Oklahoma State shot 50% and went 16 of 22 from the foul line, outscoring Arizona by nine, an advantage that was more pronounced through three quarters.

A 10-0 run in the second quarter, six coming from the foul line, helped the Cowgirls to a 37-29 lead at the half.

Beh kept the Wildcats close with 17 points in the first half.

In the third quarter, Heard scored the first five points for the Cowgirls. Gray had seven points in a 10-0 run that put the lead in double figures for good. The quarter closed with an 8-0 run for OSU, the last six by Egharevba, good for a 64-44 lead.

Oklahoma State goes to BYU on Saturday and No. 11 TCU is at Arizona on Sunday.