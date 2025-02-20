Madison Conner scores 22 points in second half, No. 10 TCU beats Arizona State 82-66

TEMPE, Ariz. — Madison Conner scored all of her 22 points in the second half, Sedona Prince added 17 and No. 10 TCU overcame a rare off night from 3-point distance to beat Arizona State 82-66 on Wednesday night.

The Horned Frogs (25-3, 13-2 Big 12) returned to the top 10 this week behind the nation's most prolific 3-point-shooting team. TCU labored from the arc against Arizona State (8-19, 2-13), shooting 7 of 22 to allow the Sun Devils to hang around well into the fourth quarter.

Conner helped the Horned Frogs put the game away, hitting three 3s in the fourth quarter. She went 4 of 10 from 3 to reach 101 for the season, breaking the school record she set a year ago.

TCU shot 56% overall and has won four straight to tie the school record for wins in a season, set twice previously.

Tyi Skinner had 25 points to lead Arizona State, which has lost 12 straight.

Takeaways

TCU: The Horned Frogs lead the nation in 3-pointers made with 275, but showed they don't have to shoot well from the arc to win.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils managed to keep TCU in check from the arc to keep it close into the fourth quarter before fading down the stretch.

Key moment

Arizona State pulled with 71-62 midway through the fourth quarter, but Conner hit three 3s in a little over two minutes to stretch TCU's lead back out.

Key stat

TCU outscored Arizona State 38-18 in the fourth quarter to make up for its struggles from 3.

Up next

TCU hosts No. 17 West Virginia on Sunday and Arizona State plays at BYU on Saturday.