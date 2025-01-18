Toppin posts a double-double and Texas Tech hands Arizona first Big 12 loss, 70-54

LUBBOCK, Texas — JT Toppin posted 20 points and 16 rebounds and Texas Tech closed with a 17-2 run to earn a 70-54 win over Arizona on Saturday, handing the Wildcats their first loss in Big 12 Conference play in six starts.

The Wildcats (11-6, 5-1) came into the game with a seven-game win streak and a six-game win streak against the Red Raiders, but only held a lead twice, at 2-0 and again at 3-2. Chance McMillian hit from deep in the final minute of the first half to give Texas Tech (13-4, 4-2) a 33-26 lead at the break.

Trey Townsend hit two free throws less than two minutes into the second half to get Arizona even at 33-33 but the Texas Tech answered with a Toppin jumper and a Christian Anderson 3. Toby Awaka's two free throws at 8:22 made it 51-50, but his layup a minute later to make it 53-52 was the final field goal of the game for the Wildcats.

Toppin hit four straight from the line and knocked down a pair of jumpers to start a closing 17-2 run and the Red Raiders finished the game by scoring the final 12 points over the final five minutes.

Toppin was 7 of 14 from the field and six of his 16 rebounds came off the offensive glass. McMillian scored 14 points and Anderson added another 10 off the bench.

Jaden Bradley led the Wildcats with 11 points and Carter Bryant scored 10 more off the bench. Arizona was 18 of 58 from the field, including 3 of 18 from beyond the arc.

The game was the first meeting between the schools since 2013.

Texas Tech plays at Cincinnati on Tuesday. Arizona plays at Oklahoma State on Tuesday.