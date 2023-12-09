No. 1 Arizona looks comfortable in top spot, rolls past No. 23 Wisconsin 98-73

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pelle Larsson scored a career-high 21 points, Caleb Love added 20, and No. 1 Arizona rolled to a 98-73 win over No. 23 Wisconsin on Saturday.

The Wildcats — playing as the top team in the country for the first time in nine years — looked comfortable in their new role, using a 25-8 run to end the first half and take a 17-point halftime lead.

Larsson finished 6 of 6 shooting from the field, including 4 of 4 on 3-pointers. The Wildcats shot 58% from the field.

It was tight game for the first 10 minutes, and the score was tied at 23-all with 8:50 left in the first half before a stretch of overwhelming offense from the Wildcats gave them a 48-31 advantage at the break. Kylan Boswell hit a long 3-pointer just before the buzzer to extend the advantage to 17.

A 55-second, eight-point stretch encapsulated the run: Larsson splashed home his third 3-pointer of the first half, Love followed with a steal and a soaring dunk and then Oumar Ballo capped the fireworks with an alley-oop slam.

Wisconsin was shook and wouldn't recover. The Badgers came into the game on a six-game winning streak, including a win over then-No. 3 Marquette.

John Blackwell led Wisconsin with 17 points.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd, left, talks to an official after a foul call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

Arizona hasn’t been No. 1 in the AP Top 25 since an eight-week stint that ended in January 2014 under former coach Sean Miller. Coach Tommy Lloyd is in his third season after a long run as an assistant at Gonzaga, and his first two teams each spent multiple weeks inside the top five.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers hung with the Wildcats for a little while, but simply ran into a buzzsaw. Wisconsin should learn from the hostile road environment and there's no reason it can't be a significant factor in the Big Ten race.

Arizona: Lloyd said last week that his team needed to embrace the high expectations of being a No. 1 team. Mission accomplished. The Badgers gave the Wildcats some fight early, but Arizona's late first-half run is a sign that this could be a team that stays in the top spot for a while. A big game awaits against Purdue next weekend.

Arizona forward Keshad Johnson, right, drives against Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Host Jacksonville State on Thursday.

Arizona: Faces No. 4 Purdue next Saturday in Indianapolis.

___

