Boogie Fland scores 16 in balanced attack as Arkansas beats Central Arkansas 82-57

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Boogie Fland scored 16 to lead six players in double figures and Arkansas cruised to an 82-57 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Fland made 7 of 11 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Razorbacks (9-2), who have won four straight and were coming off an 89-87 victory over No. 14 Michigan. He added nine assists, five rebounds and five steals.

Karter Knox scored 14 off the bench for Arkansas. Jonas Aidoo had 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting and D.J. Wagner scored 13 with six assists. Trevon Brazile and Johnell Davis both scored 11 with Brazile adding seven rebounds and five blocked shots.

Elias Cato had 15 points to lead the Bears (2-8), who have lost four in a row. Layne Taylor hit three 3-pointers and scored 13. Ben Fox added 12 points.

Fland had 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting and Aidoo made all five of his shots and scored 10 to guide Arkansas to a 46-28 advantage at halftime. The Razorbacks shot 68% from the floor (19 for 28) and made 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Cato had 11 points to lead the Bears, who shot 33% and missed 12 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Wagner sank a 3-pointer with 10:34 left to play to give Arkansas the first of its four 31-point leads at 69-38.

The Razorbacks made 33 of 55 shots overall (60%) and 9 of 20 from distance. Central Arkansas shot 33% overall and made 7 of 28 from distance.

Arkansas is idle until Saturday when it hosts North Carolina A&T. Central Arkansas will host The Citadel on Monday.

