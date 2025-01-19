SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Mark Mitchell, Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates lead Missouri to 83-65 victory over struggling Arkansas

By The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mark Mitchell and Caleb Grill both had 17 points, Tamar Bates scored 15 and Missouri upped its win streak to four by handing Arkansas its fifth straight loss, 83-65 on Saturday night.

Mitchell added five rebounds and four assists for the Tigers (15-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference), who have won 14 in a row at home. Bates made 6 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers. Grill hit 7 of 10 shots off the bench with three 3-pointers for Missouri, which was coming off an 83-82 victory over No. 5 Florida.

Grill and Bates both topped 1,000 career points in the game. Tony Perkins had 11 points and Trent Pierce scored 10 on 4-for-4 shooting with two 3-pointers.

Sophomore reserve Zvonimir Ivisic totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double for the Razorbacks (11-7, 0-5). Adou Thiero scored 12.

Bates made three 3-pointers and a layup in the first 5:45 as Missouri yielded the first basket before going on an 18-0 run. Bates had 13 points and Mitchell scored 11 as the Tigers took a 52-35 advantage into halftime.

Thiero had two baskets in an 8-0 run as Arkansas closed within 57-45 with 15:29 left to play. Mitchell answered with a layup and Grill followed with back-to-back baskets to push Missouri's lead back to 18.

D.J. Wagner scored in the paint to get Arkansas within 63-53 with 9:44 remaining, but the Razorbacks would get no closer.

John Calipari, in his first season at Arkansas, had never lost even four straight games to begin conference play in head-coaching stops at Massachusetts, Memphis and Kentucky.

Missouri travels to play Texas on Tuesday. Arkansas will host No. 23 Georgia on Wednesday.

_

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME