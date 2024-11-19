Adou Thiero scores 23 points as No. 20 Arkansas beats Pacific 91-72

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Adou Thiero scored 23 points, and No. 20 Arkansas pulled away from Pacific for a 91-72 victory on Monday night.

Thiero was 8 for 10 from the field as Arkansas (3-1) shot 60% as a team. Boogie Fland scored 20 points, and Zvonimir Ivisic finished with 15. D.J. Wagner had 14 points and five assists.

Pacific (3-3) lingered until the final 12 minutes, pulling within two at one juncture. But the Tigers went more than eight minutes without a field goal and Arkansas kept building its lead.

Takeaways

Pacific: It was one of the Tigers' best games of the season, but they have lost three in a row. Elijah Fisher scored 23 points.

Arkansas: The new-look Razorbacks, in coach John Calipari’s first season, are finding an offensive rhythm even with only one scholarship player returning from last year.

Key moment

Lamar Washington's three-point play trimmed Pacific's deficit to 59-57 with 12:57 remaining. But Wagner responded with a layup for Arkansas. Johnell Davis' 3-pointer lifted the Razorbacks to a 66-59 lead with 11:53 to go.

Key stat

Arkansas shot 43% (9 for 21) from 3-point range and 80% (20 for 25) from the free-throw line. Pacific made only two of its last 16 shots from the field, shooting 32% in the second half after almost 50% shooting in the first.

Pacific guard Elijah Fisher (22) drives past Arkansas forward Adou Thiero (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. Credit: AP/Michael Woods

Up next

Pacific will play a second straight SEC team Friday when it travels to Missouri.

Arkansas gets in-state foe Little Rock at home Friday.