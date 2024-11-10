Kirsten Deans scores 16 as No. 20 Mississippi women rout UAPB 85-24

OXFORD, Miss. — Kirsten Deans scored 16 points and No. 20 Mississippi rolled to an 85-24 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday.

Deans came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and grab seven rebounds for the Lady Rebels (1-1).

Fellow reserve Christeen Iwuala added 12 points and six boards for Ole Miss. Ayanna Thompson hit three 3-pointers and scored 11. Reserve Kharyssa Richardson had a game-high 11 rebounds. Kennedy Todd-Williams made just 1 of 9 shots but grabbed 10 rebounds.

D'Arrah Allen had nine points to lead the Golden Lions (0-3) and Janiyah Tucker added eight points off the bench.

Thompson hit a 3-pointer for Mississippi to ignite an 11-0 run to begin the game and the Rebels were never threatened. Starr Jacobs and Thompson scored six points apiece to lead Mississippi to a 20-6 lead after one quarter.

Ole Miss outscored UAPB by 22 in the second quarter to increase it advantage to 50-14 at halftime. The Rebels held UAPB to three points in the third quarter for a 65-17 lead.

The Rebels shot 43.5% from the floor, made 9 of 23 from beyond the arc and 16 of 19 free throws. UAPB shot just 14.8%, missed 20 of 22 from distance but hit all four of its foul shots.

It was the fewest points allowed by the Lady Rebels since beating Alabama A&M 74-28 in November of the 2022-23 season.

Ole Miss lost 68-66 to No. 3 Southern California in its opener at the Aflac Oui-Play in Paris, France.

The Lady Rebels travel to play Delaware State on Thursday.