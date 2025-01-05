Moore's 17 points and 14 rebounds help lead No. 5 Texas to a 90-56 win over Arkansas

AUSTIN, Texas — Aaliyah Moore had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds and No. 5 Texas extended its winning streak to eight games with a 90-56 win over Arkansas on Sunday in a Southeastern Conference game.

Moore, a senior who had left knee surgery early in her career, struggled the last two seasons with tendinitis in her right knee, often missing practice and recently a game. Against Arkansas, she shot 6 for 9 from the field and had five of the Longhorns' 25 offensive rebounds.

Freshmen substitutes Justice Carlton and Jordan Lee scored 15 and 13 points, respectively for Texas (15-1, 2-0 SEC). Rori Harmon finished with 12 points and six assists, and Kyla Oldacre had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Bryanna Preston scored 11.

Izzy Higginbottom hit eight shots from the line and scored 23 for Arkansas (7-10, 0-2). Carly Keats scored 11.

Takeaways

Arkansas: The Razorbacks, who average eight 3-pointers, made just three against Texas and committed 25 turnovers.

Texas: Starting center Taylor Jones missed the game with head and neck injuries sustained when she hit her jaw in practice. Jones is not expected to be out long, according to a team spokesman.

Key moment

Arkansas trailed by three approaching the midway point of the second quarter. Lee made consecutive 3-pointers, starting a 9-0 run for the Longhorns. They led by 18 before Higginbottom made a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer.

Arkansas guard Izzy Higginbottom (3) is defended by Texas guard Shay Holle, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Austin, Texas. Credit: AP/Stephen Spillman

Key stat

Texas coach Vic Schaefer said that Oklahoma's 23 second-chance points during a loss to the Longhorns on Thursday were too many. The Longhorns limited Arkansas to four second-chance points while scoring 28.

Up next

Both teams play Thursday. Arkansas is at Auburn and Texas hosts No. 19 Alabama.