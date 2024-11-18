SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Gardiner and Betts team up to lead No. 5 UCLA women in 101-52 blowout of Arkansas

UCLA center Lauren Betts (51) looks to shoot over Arkansas players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/William Liang

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Timea Gardiner scored a career-high 23 points, including 15 in the first quarter, and No. 5 UCLA routed Arkansas 101-52 on Sunday night.

Gardiner, an Oregon State transfer, made a career-best seven 3-pointers. Lauren Betts added 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Bruins (4-0).

Izzy Higginbottom scored 15 points to lead Arkansas (3-2), which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

The Bruins raced to a 15-3 lead, with Gardiner hitting three consecutive 3-pointers. The Razorbacks got within three before UCLA took off again, closing the first quarter on a 15-4 spurt.

UCLA gave up 13 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.

Takeaways

Arkansas: Higginbottom has been excellent since transferring from Arkansas State. The senior guard averaged 23.5 points through her first four games and has cut down on her turnovers.

UCLA: Kiki Rice made her season debut and was scoreless in 11 minutes with two rebounds and one assist after missing the first three games with a shoulder injury sustained in a preseason practice.

UCLA guard Kiki Rice goes up for a layup during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/William Liang

Key moment

The Razorbacks were outscored 27-9 in the second quarter, with Higginbottom accounting for all their points. Vera Ojenuwa, who at 6-foot-4 was the tallest starter, picked up her third foul early in the period, leaving Arkansas without someone to challenge the 6-7 Betts, who went on to score 10 points and help the Bruins lead 57-25 at halftime.

Key stat

The Bruins dominated the boards, 65-27, including a 29-7 edge on the offensive glass. Angela Dugalic had a career-high 15 rebounds and Janiah Barker had 12, with both players in double figure scoring. The Bruins also outscored the Razorbacks 28-11 in second-chance points.

Up next

Arkansas hosts Oral Roberts on Thursday. UCLA hosts No. 1 South Carolina on Nov. 24, capping a four-game homestand.

