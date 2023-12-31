SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Menifield scores career-high 32 and Arkansas defeats UNC Wilmington 106-90

By The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Keyon Menifield Jr. scored a career-high 32 points, four teammates also reached double digits, and Arkansas defeated UNC Wilmington 106-90 on Saturday.

Menifield, a sophomore playing in just his third game since transferring from Washington, made 8 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers and made 13 of 17 free throws. He had five assists and four rebounds.

UNC Wilmington, already with a win over an opponent from the SEC this season — 80-73 at Kentucky — trailed by only six at halftime and kept pace with Arkansas early in the second half. The Seahawks were within four points with 15 1/2 minutes remaining, but Arkansas scored 14 points in the next four minutes to take a 73-58 lead.

The Seahawks scored seven straight points — five on free throws — to get within 90-80 with 1:53 remaining. Menifield then made a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to put the Razorbacks back up by 15.

Tramon Mark scored 18 points, Jalen Graham 16, Davonte Davis 14 and Trevon Brazile 12 for Arkansas (9-4). Davis had six assists and six rebounds. Brazile and Mark fouled out.

Reserve forward Trazarien White scored 28 points, Shykeim Phillips 25 and KJ Jenkins 10 for the Seahawks (9-3).

The Seahawks led 26-20 after a 3-pointer by Donovan Newby with 9 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Arkansas then took the lead with a 7-0 run capped off by Brazile's alley-oop dunk off a pass from Menifield. There were four more lead changes and two ties before Menifield scored the Razorbacks' final 11 points of the half to lead 48-42 at the break.

Arkansas will open SEC play with a home game against Auburn on Saturday.

The Seahawks open the Coastal Athletic Association season with a game at Drexel on Thursday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME