SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Minnesota downs Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-67, stays perfect against the SWAC

By The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Dawson Garcia scored 19 points and reserve Cam Christie scored 14 and Minnesota beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-67 on Tuesday night.

Garcia finished 8-for13 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. Joshua Ola-Joseph scored 12 points and Elijah Hawks 10 for Minnesota (4-1). The Golden Gophers (31 of 69) shot 44.9% overall, however, inside the 3-point line they finished 20-for-33 (60.6%) shooting.

Rashad Williams led the Golden Lions (3-3) with 26 points shooting 6 for 11 from 3-point range but just 2 for 9 inside the arc. Lonnell Martin Jr. added 14 points for UAPB.

Christie made two free throws to break a 13-all tie with 13:54 before halftime. Braeden Carrington made a 3-pointer and from there Minnesota gradually began to distance itself. The Golden Gophers led 51-36 at intermission. With 10:19 remaining, Robert Lewis threw down a dunk to get the Lions within 61-53 but they never got closer.

It was the second-ever meeting between the two. Minnesota beat the Lions 72-56 on Dec. 14, 2022. The Golden Gophers now have a 12-0 record against the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME