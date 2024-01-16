South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins dunks against Kentucky

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins did it again, dunking on a breakaway Monday to bring the house down at Colonial Life Arena.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore made headlines as a freshman with her dunk in a win against Clemson in November 2022. This time, Watkins stole the ball from Kentucky guard Amiya Jenkins, broke toward the basket and threw down a right handed jam to send the crowd into hysterics.

Watkins, who has come off the bench all season, is the team leader in blocks with 44 and ranked seventh in the country in blocks per game.

Her jam against Clemson was the first in South Carolina program history.

The top-ranked Gamecocks are the last undefeated team in the country at 15-0 coming into game with Kentucky.

Watkins, from Columbia, was a McDonald's All-American out of Cardinal Newman High School and won the dunk competition during the all-star festivities.

