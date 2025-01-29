SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Miller, Mason help pace Arizona State to 70-68 win over Colorado

By The Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. — Adam Miller scored 18 points and Alston Mason scored 17 points and Arizona State kept Colorado winless in the Big 12 beating the Buffaloes 70-68 in a frantic finish on Tuesday night.

Shawn Phillips Jr. scored 13 points and Basheer Jihad scored nine of his 11 points from the foul line for the Sun Devils (12-8, 3-6).

Reserve Trevor Baskin scored 19 points and Julian Hammond III and Bangot Dak each scored 13 for Colorado (9-11, 0-9).

Phillips — who finished 9 for 11 from the foul line — made 1 of 2 free throws with two seconds left to give ASU a 70-68 lead. Having to go the length of the court, Colorado failed to get off a shot.

Trailing 69-66, Colorado's Sebastian Rancik got fouled on his 3-point attempt by Phillips and he proceeded to make 2 of 3 from the foul line. On the inbounds, Miller turned it over on a traveling call. After Colorado called timeout, Phillips blocked Andrej Jakimovski's layup attempt. On the recovery, Jakimovski passed out to Baskin who missed a 3 attempt.

Colorado took its first lead at 45-43 when Hammond made two foul shots with 11:59 left capping an 8-0 run.

The Sun Devils built an 11-2 lead and never trailed. Colorado closed to within 24-22 with the help of a 13-5 run in a four-minute span with 4:37 remaining in the first half. But Arizona State outscored the Buffs 9-4 before halftime and led 33-26 at intermission.

Arizona State returns home to host Arizona on Saturday. Colorado travels to face TCU on Sunday.

